Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° WaterField Designs has introduced the Lexington Leather Brief, a full-grain leather briefcase that fits laptops up to 16 inches, including the MacBook Pro. The $579 case has padded and a refined silhouette.

° Baseus is its PicoGo MagSafe range with the Baseus PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank Slim with 25W safe wireless charging. It’s now available on the U.S., German and UK Amazon pages at the recommended price of US$69.99, €69.99 and £59.99.

° ESR has launched three products for the new iPhone 17e: the Classic Hybrid Case (MagSafe-compatible with up to 15W fast charging, slim profile with 4× military-grade drop protection); the Cyber Tough Case (MagSafe-compatible with 7× military-grade drop protection, reliable wireless charging guaranteed), and the Armorite Screen Protector (Military-grade screen protection with a quick one-pull installation). ESR has also debuted new cases for the updated iPad Air.

° Other World Computing (OWC) announced its roster of storage, connectivity, and expansion solutions for the MacBook Pro with all‑new M5 Pro and M5 Max and MacBook Air with M5, as well as the Apple iPad Air, powered by M4 and Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR.

° ZAGG has released a line of cases and screen protectors for the iPhone 17e. For the full lineup, visit: https://www.zagg.com/shop-by-device/iphones/iphone-17e/.

