Apple has updated its leadership page to reflect recent changes to its executive team, as noted by 9to5Mac.

Kathrine Adams is now listed as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, and Jennifer Newstead is listed as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In 2017 Adams replaced Bruce Sewell when he retired. In December 2026 Newstead became Apple’s general counsel following a transition of duties from Adams, who has served as Apple’s general counsel since 2017.

In addition, Apple changed Eddy Cue’s title to Senior Vice President of Services and Health. This change is a result of Apple’s decision to fold health and fitness into its services division, as part of a broader leadership reshuffle following Jeff Williams’s retirement as COO last year. Apple also added Steve Lemay as Vice President of Human Interface Design, and Molly Anderson as Vice President of Industrial Design.

Last December Lemay was announced as the new leader of Apple’s user interface design team as the then-current leader, Alan Dye, is ditching the company for Meta. Lemay has a long design record at the company. He’s helped shape macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and visionOS. Lemay joined Apple in 1999 and was most recently a designer in the company’s human interface design group, which was headed up by Dye.

Anderson was named Vice President of Industrial Design in August 2024. Among her accomplishments, she helped oversee the design of the MacBook Neo.

