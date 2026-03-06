Apple TV has announced a new three-part docuseries, “Twisted Yoga.”

It comes from two-time Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire,” “Searching for Sugar Man”), Emmy Award winner Jonathan Chinn (“Tina,” “LA 92”), Suzanne Lavery (“Curse of the Chippendales,” “The Diamond Heist”) and Bernadette Higgins (“The Tinder Swindler,” “American Nightmare”). The series is directed by Rowan Deacon (“Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story,” “How to Die: Simon’s Choice”), and will premiere globally on Apple TV on March 13.

Here’s how it’s described: “Twisted Yoga” follows a group of young yoga students from around the world drawn to the ancient practice in search of inner peace and purpose, only to fall under the influence of reclusive Romanian “guru” Gregorian Bivolaru, the spiritual leader of an international network of yoga studios specializing in tantric rituals. As they begin to fear they’ve joined a cult, they discover that Bivolaru, who often summoned select female students to his Paris apartment for private initiations, has a dark past. Bivolaru now faces charges in France, including human trafficking, kidnapping and rape — allegations he denies — as these women work with French authorities to convict him.

“Twisted Yoga” is produced for Apple TV by Lightbox, in association with Ladywell Films. Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Lavery and Higgins serve as executive producers, with Deacon directing.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

