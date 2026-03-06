Apple TV has released the season two trailer for its drama, “Your Friends & Neighbors,” from creator Jonathan Tropper.

It stars and is and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm. The 10-episode sophomore season will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, April 3, followed by one new episode weekly through Friday, June 5.

Here’s how season two is described: In season two, Andrew Cooper (Hamm) doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.

The second season welcomes Emmy Award nominee James Marsden as the mysterious new neighbor, alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

