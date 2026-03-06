Apple TV has unveiled the season two trailer for the musical preschool program, “Wonder Pets: In The City.”

Izzy the Guinea Pig, Zuri the Bunny and Tate the Snake return for new, curiosity-driven adventures that celebrate friendship and our unique differences. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and developed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley, the new 13-episode season is set to premiere globally on Apple TV on March 20.

Here’s how it’s described: In season two of “Wonder Pets: In the City,” the heroic trio returns! By day, they’re classroom pets living in a New York City kindergarten, but when animals need help, Izzy, Tate and Zuri travel all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures. No matter the challenge, they always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day — because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

The series is executive produced by Oxley, Steve Altiere, and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser. The series features the voice talents of newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Children’s and Family Emmy Award winner Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate.

This music-forward series also features a roster of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Tom Kitt, Matthew Sklar, Larry Hochman, Zina Goldrich and Natsumi Osawa, with the score brought to life by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.

