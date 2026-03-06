Apple has released a second version of iOS 26.4 beta 3 for developers. The update comes three days after the first version, though it’s unclear what’s changed.

Registered developers can download the beta via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center. Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related