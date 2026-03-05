One configuration (“blush”) of the new MacBook Neo has already sold out for day one deliveries, reports 9to5Mac.

The laptop comes in silver, blush, citrus, and indigo color options. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB. The higher storage model also includes Touch ID. Each model has 8GB RAM. However, the base model of the “blush” laptop has slipped past the day one release.

You can order the MacBook Neo at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions, including the U.S. Most models will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, March 11.

The MacBook Neo starts at US$599 and $499 for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

