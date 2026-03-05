The 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship begins this weekend on Apple TV with the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026.

As the new exclusive U.S. home of Formula 1, Apple TV is the place to watch every Grand Prix live and on demand — including all practice, qualifying, and Sprint sessions, along with races — all season long.

The FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026 airs Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m. PT on Apple TV, with all sessions available to stream live and on demand. Fans can follow Formula 1 on Apple TV and explore an extensive collection of curated programming at apple.co/f1onappletv.

Viewers tuning in to F1 will enjoy a true front-row experience, with comprehensive coverage and analysis, expansive programming, and every Grand Prix with 5.1 surround sound — and, for the first time ever for F1 viewers, in stunning 4K with Dolby Vision, said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

Coverage of every Grand Prix will feature English and Spanish commentary, along with access to up to 30 additional live feeds across all sessions.2 These include Driver Tracker for a bird’s-eye view of the race; real-time telemetry and timing; a mixed onboard feed that automatically switches between onboard cameras as the race unfolds; and Podium feeds that dynamically follow the drivers running in P1, P2, and P3 throughout.

Viewers can follow every moment of the race with a Multiview experience, watching up to four live feeds at once. They can get started with a one-tap, preconfigured Multiview layout for every team, or if they prefer even more personalization, they can customize their own Multiview and choose which feeds they’d like to follow. Viewers will also have access to Sky Sports broadcasts, providing another way to enjoy every race weekend.

Apple TV subscribers can explore curated collections of programming covering everything they need to know heading into the 2026 season, including rule changes, new cars, team updates, the full race calendar, and the most exciting moments from last season. If they miss a session, they can catch up anytime with full replays, highlights, and Race in 30.

F1 TV Premium — Formula 1’s premier direct-to-consumer offering — remains available exclusively in the U.S. through Apple TV and is included at no additional cost for subscribers. On Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone, subscribers can also access Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 ACADEMY, and Porsche Supercup events through the F1 TV app using their Apple TV subscription.

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive Comes to Apple TV in the U.S.

For the first time, Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be available to stream on both Netflix and Apple TV. Released just last week ahead of the 2026 F1 season, this latest chapter gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the 2025 campaign.

Drive to Survive will be available for U.S. fans to enjoy with an Apple TV subscription throughout the entire season. Additionally, the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026, beginning May 22, will stream on Apple TV and Netflix in the U.S.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

