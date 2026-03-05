The drama series, “The Hunt (Traqués),” has finally debuted on Apple TV, three months after its delay.

The acquired series from Gaumont was slated to premiere on Dec. 3 but was delayed, with the French production company launching an investigation into claims that the show may have been plagiarized. In a statement, Gaumont laid out the sequence of events and revealed the outcome of its review related to the series’ IP. You can read the statement at Deadline.

About ‘The Hunt’

The Hunt” is a French-language thriller from César Award-nominated creator and director Cédric Anger (“Next Time I’ll Aim for the Heart”). Here’s how the series is described: Franck and his longtime friends enjoy spending their weekends hunting together, but one Sunday, they come across another group of hunters who start targeting them without explanation. When one of their party is shot, Franck’s friends strike back, sending an attacker to the ground. Barely managing to escape, the four friends keep the event a secret. Franck tries to go back to his life as usual alongside his wife Krystel, but in the next few days, he starts to feel like he and his friends are being watched, or worse, tracked by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge.

