Billy Zane (“Titanic”) has joined the recurring cast of Apple TV’s golf comedy “Stick” for its upcoming second season, reports Deadline.

The sports comedy stars and is executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller. The ensemble cast included Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant will return.

The season one finale of “Stick” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Here’s how the series is described: In “Stick” season one, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager). “Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.

