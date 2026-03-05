Matt Cherniss, head of programming and domestic development, Apple TV, has been named to the 2026 Television Academy Executive Committee, reports Deadline.

The others are Uzo Aduba, three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award-nominated actress; Jinny Howe, head of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada at Netflix; Debra OConnell, president, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks at The Walt Disney Company; and Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

They will advise the Television Academy chair Chris Abrego and the 2026 Board of Governors on important issues and initiatives facing the television industry while helping to shape the organization’s direction, according to Deadline.

Founded in 1946, the Television Academy (Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing telecommunication arts and sciences, fostering creative leadership, and recognizing excellence in the TV industry. It represents over 27,000 members across 31 professional peer groups and is best known for producing the Primetime Emmy Awards.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related