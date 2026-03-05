Apple, Google, and other tech companies have has sent a letter warning the US Department of Defense (DoD) about Anthropic’s supply-chain risk designation, reports Reuters (you’ll need a subscription to read the article).

They say US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s declaring the AI company a supply-chain risk creates uncertainly for companies that could threaten the military’s access to the best products and services.

“We are concerned by recent reports regarding the Department of War’s consideration of imposing a supply chain risk designation in response to a procurement dispute,” the letter from the Information Technology Industry Council, whose members include Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia.

Anthropic CEO Dario Claude became the first major model deployed in the government’s classified networks through a $200 million contract awarded by the DoD to Anthropic, but the company later sought guarantees that its tools would not be used in domestic surveillance or autonomous weapons, reports CNBC. The Pentagon had demanded that the military be allowed to employ the technology for any lawful use.

Discussions fell apart Friday, with President Donald Trump directing federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s tools, and Hegseth saying he would designate the company a supply-chain risk to national security. However, according to CNBC, Claude is back at the negotiating table with the DoD.

