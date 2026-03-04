MacPaw, a software developer and creator of a digital ecosystem for Mac users, has announced an update to purchase plans for select applications on Setapp – the company’s unified marketplace for Mac and iPhone users.

The new plans include single-app purchase and subscription options for over 60 applications, offering users more ways to customize their membership and access their favorite tools through their Setapp account.

“We know that people use apps differently, with some using one tool every day while others want to explore and try out many,” said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of MacPaw. “To give users more flexibility in how they access Setapp, we’re expanding our purchase plans to include single-app models. We’re excited to announce this update, as it serves as our first meaningful step into transforming Setapp into an open ecosystem marketplace – one where users can discover, purchase, and use third-party tools and AI-powered solutions.”

Flexible Models for Users and Developers

Participating vendors can now offer a variety of new purchase options for their applications, including recurring monthly and yearly plans and lifetime licenses. Single-app purchases and subscriptions will be accessible through a user’s Setapp account without requiring a subscription to the all-apps membership plan.

Through this new model, users can access a variety of tools on Setapp such as Bartender, Downie, AlDente Pro and more as standalone subscriptions. Additional applications that choose to participate in the new single-app purchase model will be announced on a regular basis. In addition to dozens of third-party applications, MacPaw products CleanMyMac, Moonlock, and Gemini 2 will also be included in these new plans on Setapp.

MacPaw plans to extend its single-app subscription plans beyond the Setapp Membership later this year. To try out the new purchase plans and Setapp Membership, visit https://setapp.com/ for a free seven-day trial.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related