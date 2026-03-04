James Udom and Jonathan von Mering are the latest additions to the ensemble on “Greyhound 2,” the sequel to Apple TV’s World War II hit starring Tom Hanks, reports Deadline.

Production is currently underway in Australia. The next chapter in the Greyhound saga follows Captain Krause (Hanks) and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the Pacific Ocean as they help turn the tide of the war, according to Deadline. The first film is now streaming on Apple TV.

Stephen Graham and Elisabeth Shue are also on board “Robin Hood” breakout Jack Patten among the new additions joining the cast.

Von Mering recurs on HBO Max’s “The Pitt.” Udom portrays Tony in the Apple series “Chief of War.’ He can also be seen as CIA agent Mitch in the Apple TV series “Echo 3.”

Following its global premiere on Apple TV in July 2020, “Greyhound” set viewership records or the streamer and landed an Oscar nomination for Best Sound. Both films are written by Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

