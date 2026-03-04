Smartphone shipments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) rose 5% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter four (Q4) 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Market Monitor. And it was good news for Apple.

The tech giant’s smartphone sales grew 21% annually. Apple now as 7% of the MEA smartphone market compared to 4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

However, Apple remains in fourth place among the region’s smartphone manufacturers. It’s preceded by Samsung with 28% market share, Techno with 15% market share, and Transsion with 12%.

