Annie Weisman is staying in business with Apple TV. Just ahead of the premiere of “Imperfect Women,” her upcoming series adaptation of Araminta Hall’s novel, Weisman has signed a multi-year, first-look deal with the streaming network, reports Deadline.

Under the pact, Weisman she’ll have a first-look on series she develops for the platform. Currently, Weisman is best known as the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of Apple TV’s Emmy-nominated series “Physical,” starring Rose Byrne, that ran for three seasons.

About ‘Imperfect Women’

“Imperfect Women” stars and is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss, and created for television by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29.

Here’s how the limited series is described: Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

