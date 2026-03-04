As expected, Apple has unveiled the MacBook Neo, an all-new laptop with a starting price of US$599.

It boasts an aluminum enclosure in an array of colors — blush, indigo, silver, and a “fresh new citrus.” The MacBook Neo has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by an A18 Pro processor.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, says it’s up to 50% faster for everyday tasks like web browsing, and up to 3x faster when running on-device AI workloads like applying advanced effects to photos, compared to the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5. Providing up to 16 hours of battery life, the MacBook Neo allows users to go all day on a single charge. It has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual mics, and dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio.

Of course, the Neo also packs the Magic Keyboard and a large Multi-Touch trackpad.

Customers can pre-order the new MacBook Neo starting today at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, March 11.

The MacBook Neo starts at US$599 and $499 for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related