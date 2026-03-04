Apple has released the third developer beta of macOS Tahoe 26.4.

Registered developers can download the beta via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center. Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

