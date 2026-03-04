Apple has released iOS 26.3.1 and iPadOS 26.3.1. According to the company’s release notes, the update adds support for the new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR.

It also includes unspecified bug fixes. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

