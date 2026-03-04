A highly sophisticated set of iPhone hijacking techniques has likely infected tens of thousands of phones or more, reports Wired.

Clues suggest it was originally built for the US government, according to data shared by Google’s Threat Intelligence Group and iVerify. Google explains how the exploit toolkit, named “Coruna,” spread, while iVerify shared its findings tying its origins to the US government.

The post published on the Google Cloud Blog reveals the details of the exploit kit that leverages five full iOS exploit chains and 23 vulnerabilities to compromise unpatched iPhones running iOS 13 through iOS 17.2.1. “The core technical value of this exploit kit lies in its comprehensive collection of iOS exploits, with the most advanced ones using non-public exploitation techniques and mitigation bypasses,” the blog says.

If your device is capable of running iOS 26, AppleInsider says you’re highly advised to update immediately. Along with previous patches that help guard against the vulnerabilities, Apple specifically rendered this toolkit ineffective.

