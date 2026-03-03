Before you splurge on one of the new Apple displays, here are somethings you should be aware of — as pointed out by MacRumors.
One caveat: neither the updated Studio Display or the new Studio Display XDR support Intel Macs. You’ll need one of these Macs to use one of the external monitors:
16-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)
14-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)
13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020 and later)
15-inch MacBook Air (2023 and later)
13-inch MacBook Air (M1, 2020 and later)
Mac Studio (2022 and later)
Mac mini (2020 and later)
Mac Pro (2023 and later)
24-inch iMac (2021 and later)
Number two caveat: The new Studio Display XDR features a mini-LED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, but you’ll need a newer Mac to get support for the full 120Hz. These include the:
M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra
M3 Pro, M3 Max, M3 Ultra
M4 Pro, M4 Max
M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max
