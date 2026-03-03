Before you splurge on one of the new Apple displays, here are somethings you should be aware of — as pointed out by MacRumors.

One caveat: neither the updated Studio Display or the new Studio Display XDR support Intel Macs. You’ll need one of these Macs to use one of the external monitors:

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)

14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2021 and later)

13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (M1, 2020 and later)

15-inch MacBook Air (2023 and later)

13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ (‌M1‌, 2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Pro (2023 and later)

24-inch iMac (2021 and later)

Number two caveat: The new Studio Display XDR features a mini-LED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, but you’ll need a newer Mac to get support for the full 120Hz. These include the:

‌M2‌ Pro, ‌M2‌ Max, ‌M2‌ Ultra

M3 Pro, M3 Max, M3 Ultra

M4 Pro, M4 Max

M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related