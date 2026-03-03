The Roku streaming platform has announced the launch of Apple TV on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

Using their Roku account, customers can now subscribe to Apple TV through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel to access Apple TV’s premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, live sports, and kids and family entertainment in one seamless experience.

Discoverable across the Roku platform and through The Roku Channel, Premium Subscriptions allow users to subscribe to more than 70 streaming services using their Roku account, without needing to create additional logins or passwords. Premium Subscriptions customers can access and stream their entertainment with a single login on their Roku device, the Roku mobile app, or the web, and have the added flexibility to add or cancel services at any time – all directly on their Roku device, or by visiting my.roku.com.

Roku customers can sign up for Apple TV on The Roku Channel for $12.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S. Eligible customers can also take advantage of a 7-day free trial. Sign-up is supported on Roku devices or by visiting go.roku.com/appletv.

