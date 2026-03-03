Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation have announced Bad that Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance shattered global viewership, drawing 4.157 billion views in 24 hours across global broadcast, YouTube, and social platforms.

Immediately following the Halftime Show, Bad Bunny’s listens on Apple Music surged 7x, with “DtMF,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” and “Tití Me Preguntó” emerging as the most streamed tracks.

On X alone, the Halftime moment generated: two billion impressions, 209 million video views, six million-plus Bad Bunny-related posts, and 409% year-over-year increase in posts during the Halftime Show.

After his press conference on February 5 — which amassed a 68 million views — and across the Super Bowl weekend, Bad Bunny’s plays increased 4x compared to his average plays in January. Top songs by total plays on Apple Music include “DtMF,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” and “NUEVAYoL.” In this time, “DtMF” saw a 7x surge in plays on Apple Music.

In the hours following his performance, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Set List playlist became the most-played Set List on Apple Music.

Following his Halftime appearance, Bad Bunny occupied nearly a quarter of Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global chart, placing:

° 24 songs in the Top 100;

° 9 songs in the Top 25;

° 6 songs in the Top 10

“DtMF” claimed the #1 global position. Six songs re-entered the chart for the first time since at least February 2025, while his global smash with Cardi B, “I Like It,” returned to the chart for the first time since January 2020.

On February 9, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS landed on album charts in 155 countries, reached the Top 10 in 128, and claimed the #1 spot in 46, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France, and Spain.

