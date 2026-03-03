Apple launched a dedicated Games app as part of macOS Tahoe and iOS 26. Now the tech giant is sending reps to this year’s Game Developers Conference Festival of Gaming being held March 9-13 in San Francisco.

Apple speakers will include Allan Schaffer (Senior Manager, Technology Evangelism), Alexey Vinogradov (Engineering Manager, Game Technologies), Rich Forster (Engineer, Metal Frameworks), Charlyn Keating (Technology Evangelist, Games and Graphics), Abhishek Radhakrishnan (Business Development, Apple Games), and Kelli King (Games Curation Lead, App Store Editorial). They’ll be presiding over three lectures:

° Built for Games: Xxplore Apple hardware and software for game developers;

° Bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to Mac;

° Maximize your game’s potential on the App Store.

Apple says the Games app makes it easier than ever for players to enjoy all their games in one convenient place and see what’s happening across their games, including major events and updates, so they never miss a moment.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is an annual conference for video game developers. The event includes an expo, networking events, and awards shows like the Game Developers Choice Awards and Independent Games Festival, and a variety of tutorials, lectures, and roundtables by industry professionals on game-related topics covering programming, design, audio, production, business and management, and visual arts.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related