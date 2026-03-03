Apple TV has cancelled its 1960s dramedy “Palm Royale,” starring Kristen Wiig, reports Variety.

Created by Abe Sylvia, the show launched its first season with the streamer in 2024. The show follows Wiig’s wannabe patrician Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, who is hell-bent on becoming the belle of 1960’s Palm Beach by elbowing her way into the upper echelons of Florida’s most exclusive beach club, the Palm Royale.

Other cast members include Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Charade Robinson, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Kaia Gerber and Carol Burnett. “Palm Royale” was loosely adapted from Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie.”

“Palm Royale” has been nominated 35 times across awards such as the the Emmys and Critics’ Choice — and won eight times. It ran for two seasons and a total of 20 episodes. All episodes are available on Apple TV.

