Apple has announced the new MacBook Air with a M5 processor and expanded AI capabilities.

It boasts a features a faster CPU and next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, according to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. The MacBook Air now comes standard with double the starting storage at 512GB with faster SSD technology, and is configurable up to 4TB.

Ternus says Apple’s N1 wireless chip delivers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for seamless connectivity on the go. The MacBook Air features a thin, light, and durable aluminum design, sLiquid Retina display, 12MP Center Stage camera, up to 18 hours of battery life, an immersive sound system with Spatial Audio, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for up to two external displays.

Available in 13- and 15-inch models in sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver, the new MacBook Air with M5 is available for pre-order starting tomorrow, March 4, with availability beginning Wednesday, March 11.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at US$1,099 and $999 for education, and the 15-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education. Both are available in sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

