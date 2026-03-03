Apple has announced a new family of displays: an updated Studio Display and a new Studio Display XDR.

The new Studio Display features a 12MP Center Stage camera, now with improved image quality and support for Desk View; a studio-quality three-microphone array; and an immersive six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. It also now includes powerful Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, providing more downstream connectivity for high-speed accessories or daisy-chaining displays.

The all-new Studio Display XDR‘s 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display features an advanced mini-LED backlight with over 2,000 local dimming zones, up to 1000 nits of SDR brightness, and 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, in addition to a wider color gamut. With its 120Hz refresh rate, Studio Display XDR is even more responsive to content in motion, and Adaptive Sync dynamically adjusts frame rates for content like video playback or graphically intense games.

The Studio Display XDR offers the same advanced camera and audio system as Studio Display, as well as Thunderbolt 5 connectivity to simplify pro workflow setups.

Customers can pre-order the new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR starting tomorrow, March 4, at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 35 countries and regions, including the U.S. They’ll begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, March 11.

The Studio Display starts at US$1,599 and $1,499 for education. Studio Display XDR replaces Pro Display XDR and starts at $3,299 and $3,199 for education.

Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple.com/store.

