Apple has announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max.

They bringing “game-changing performance and AI capabilities to the world’s best pro laptop,” according to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. With the M5 Pro and M5 Max, MacBook Pro features a new CPU with the world’s fastest CPU core, a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, and higher unified memory bandwidth, altogether delivering up to 4x AI performance compared to the previous generation, and up to 8x AI performance compared to M1 models.

Ternus says this allows developers, researchers, business professionals, and creatives to unlock new AI-enabled workflows right on MacBook Pro. It now comes with up to 2x faster SSD performance2 and starts at 1TB of storage for M5 Pro and 2TB for M5 Max. The new MacBook Pro includes N1, an Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, bringing improved performance and reliability to wireless connections.

It also offers up to 24 hours of battery life; a Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option; an array of connectivity, including Thunderbolt 5; a 12MP Center Stage camera; studio-quality mics; an immersive six-speaker sound system; Apple Intelligence features; and the power of macOS Tahoe.

The new MacBook Pro comes in space black and silver. Customers can pre-order them starting tomorrow, March 4, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 33 countries and regions, including the U.S. All models will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, March 11.

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at US$2,199 and $2,049 for education; and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at $2,699 and $2,499 for education.

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max starts at $3,599 and $3,299 for education; and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max starts at $3,899 and $3,599 for education.

Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

