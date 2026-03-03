Apple has announced its M5 Pro and M5 Max that are built using a new Apple-designed Fusion Architecture.

This design combines two dies into a single system on a chip (SoC), which includes a powerful CPU, scalable GPU, Media Engine, unified memory controller, Neural Engine, and Thunderbolt 5 capabilities, says Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max feature a new 18-core CPU architecture. It includes six of the highest-performing core design, now called super cores, that are the world’s fastest CPU core, Srouji says. Alongside these cores are 12 all-new performance cores, optimized for power-efficient, multithreaded workloads.

Collectively, the CPU significantly boosts performance by up to 30 percent for pro workloads, according to Srouji. The GPU scales up the next-generation architecture introduced in M5 to an up-to-40-core GPU. With a Neural Accelerator in each GPU core and higher unified memory bandwidth, M5 Pro and M5 Max are purportedly over 4x the peak GPU compute for AI compared to the previous generation.

Srouji says the GPU substantially increases graphics capabilities — now up to 35% for apps using ray tracing than M4 Pro and M4 Max — enhancing advanced visual effects and 3D rendering. The new processors power updated MacBook Pros.

