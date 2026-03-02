It’s long been rumored that Apple is working on a foldable iPad, but if it ever sees the light of day it won’t be until the end of the 2020s, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

Why? Design issues and the practicality of how a user would want to use an “iPad Fold.”

Such a tablet has been rumored for some time. If/when it arrives, it could well cost about US$3,000,.

Previous Bloomberg reports have claimed that Apple is working with Samsung Display to on an 18-inch display panel that has little to no chance of creases developing in the middle of the screen. However, sources told Bloomberg that the large screen has become a complex and expensive problem to solve.

Here’s what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects to see as the hardware specs in an “iPhone Fold” should one ever arrive:

° Touch ID returns as a side button, as Face ID may be absent due to thickness and internal space constraints.

° The foldable iPhone will have a book-style design, featuring an approximately 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and an approximately 5.5-inch outer display.

° The rear camera features a dual-lens setup, with one front-facing camera available in both folded and unfolded states.

° It will measure 9–9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded.

° The hinge will combine stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the casing opts for titanium alloy.

° It will use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17.

