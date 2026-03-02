Apple has asked Google to investigate setting up servers in its data centers to run a future version of Siri powered by Gemini, according to The Information (a subscription is required to read the article).

This would continue the partnership between the tech giants. In January it was announced that Apple was teaming up with Google to use Gemini models for an AI-powered version of Siri.

The multiyear partnership will lean on Google’s Gemini and cloud technology for future Apple foundational models, according to a joint statement obtained by CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Here’s the info from the statement: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.

Currently, Apple sends its more complex AI queries to Private Cloud Compute, a system that runs on Apple servers using Apple silicon chips. The Information report says that the current services Apple owns are underpowered to run an AI version of Siri. And apparently the tech giant has decided it would rather lease data center servers than build more of its own. The Information claims that current only 10% of Apple’s Private Cloud Computer capacity is being used.

