Apple TV’s “The Studio” won for “Best Supervision in a Television Comedy” at the annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The awards recognize music supervisors in 14 categories, representing movies, television, games and trailers. You can find a complete list of winners here.

Apple TV/Apple Original Films’ productions that were nominated but didn’t win include:

° “F1” for “Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films;

° “Acapulco” for “Best Music Supervision in a Television Comedy”:

° “Mr. Scorsese” for “Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries”;

° The ad, ““Apple Intelligence | Clean Up Photos: Cat | iPhone 16” for “Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music).”

About Apple TV

