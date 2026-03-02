Apple TV’s ‘The Studio’ collected three trophies at the 2026 Actor Awards.

The awards, former known as the SAG Awards, honor the best achievements in film and television. You can find a complete list of winners here.

“The Studio” won for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series,” “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series” (the late Catherine O’Hara),” “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series” (Seth Rogan).

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related