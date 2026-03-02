Apple has announced iPhone 17e equipped with the latest-generation A19 processor.

It also packs the C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple, which is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17e also boasts a 48MP Fusion camera and 4K Dolby Vision video. It also enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto — like having two cameras in one, according to Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display features Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says offers 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare. With MagSafe, users can enjoy wireless charging and access to an ecosystem of accessories like chargers and cases.

When iPhone 17e users are outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, Apple’s satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite — help them stay connected.

The iPhone 17e is available in three colors with a premium matte finish — black, white, and a new soft pink. It will be available for pre-order beginning Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting Wednesday, March 11.

The iPhone 17e will start at 256GB of storage for US$599. That’s two times the entry storage from the previous generation at the same starting price, and 4x more than iPhone 12.

