Apple has announced the new iPad Air featuring M4 and more memory.

With a faster CPU and GPU, iPad Air boosts tasks like editing and gaming, and is a powerful device for AI with a faster Neural Engine, higher memory bandwidth, and 50% unified system memory than the previous generation, according to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. With the M4, iPad Air is up to 30% faster than iPad Air with M3, and up to 2.3x faster than iPad Air with M1, he adds.

The new iPad Air also features the latest in Apple silicon connectivity chips, N1 and C1X, for fast wireless and cellular connections — and support for Wi-Fi 7.

The M4 iPad Air is available in two sizes and four finishes that users love, the 11-inch iPad Air is super portable. The 13-inch model provides an even larger display for those who want more space to multitask.

The starting price is US$599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model. For education, the 11-inch iPad Air starts at $549, and the 13-inch model starts at $749. Customers can pre-order iPad Air starting Wednesday, March 4, with availability beginning Wednesday, March 11.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related