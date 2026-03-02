Apple collects four trophies at the 30th Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards.

The awards recognize excellence in production design and art direction in the film and television industries. You can find a complete list of winners here.

“Palm Royale” won in the “One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series” category. “The Studio” won in the “Half-Hour Single-Camera Series” division. “Severance” won in the “One-Hour Single Camera Series” category. Spike Jonze’ “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation” ad won in the “Short Format & Music Videos” division.

Nominated but didn’t win were “F1” as “Contemporary Feature Film” category, “Pluribus and “Slow Horses” for “One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series,” and “Murderbot” for “Half Hour Single-Camera Series.”

