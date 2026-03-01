Apple is expected to push its Gemini-trained Apple Foundation Models and new chatbot-like Siri functions during this summer’s Worldwide Developer Conference, but Core ML could also see an update to Core AI, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

Apple’s Foundation Models (AFM) are a family of, on-device and server-based large language models (LLMs) that power Apple Intelligence, designed for high-performance, efficiency, and user privacy. They enable developers to create on-device, offline AI features—like summarization, writing, and structured data generation—via the Foundation Models framework.

Core ML is Apple’s framework for integrating machine learning models into apps across iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. It enables on-device, high-performance inference using the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, ensuring user privacy and low power consumption. Core ML supports various models (e.g., CNNs, Transformers) for image, text, and sound analysis.

Gurman says of the new focuses of Core AI will be to integrate third-party AI models into developers’ apps. He adds that Core AI will be a replacement for Core ML, though both frameworks could exist in tandem for some time.

