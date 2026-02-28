Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 23-27.

° In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will release at least five productions during the week of its “Apple Experience.”

° Apple TV productions picked up two trophies at the 53rd annual Annie Awards on Saturday night.

° Apple may offer a deep red color hue for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

° “F1” won in the Sound category at the 2026 BAFTA awards.

° Apple had six of the top 10 smartphone models shipped in Europe in 2025.

° Apple has announced a significant expansion of factory operations in Houston, bringing the future production of Mac mini to the U.S. for the first time.

° Trump’s latest round of ridiculous tariffs could shave billions from Apple’s margins.

° An M6 MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen display is on my must-have list to purchase.

° Apple has notified the European Commission that it would be acquiring invrs io, its sole employee, founder Martin Schubert, and certain assets from the company.

° Apple has been fined $20,000 by Brazil’s Institute of Consumer Protection and Defense of Alagoas (Procon-AL) due to the company’s 2020 decision to stop selling power adapters with iPhones.

° The Apple Watch sales saw global year-over-year growth for first time in three years in 2025.

° Spain’s CNMC claims Apple and Amazon haven’t responded quickly enough to an antitrust order.

° The upcoming low-budget MacBook may have several limitations.

° The 2025 BYTE fundraising gala will unveil “iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple.”

° Apple has announced that the iPhone and iPad are the first and only consumer devices in compliance with the information assurance requirements of NATO nations.

° Apple had 17% of the global wearable device market in 2025.

° Apple is asking that the lawsuit against its AI delays and response to an Epic injunction be dismissed because both are unsubstantiated.

