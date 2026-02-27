Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° Global cloud communication platform Infobip supports Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite feature through Australian Motoring Service (AMS). The technology enables drivers with iPhone 14 or later to request help and text with AMS — even in areas without cellular coverage.

° Families supporting a loved one with special needs now have a new tool designed to simplify care coordination and long-term planning. A Special Needs Support is a new mobile app designed to provide “a secure, centralized platform to organize, manage, and share critical information with a support team.” It’s is available nationwide on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and at aspecialneedssupport.com. A no-obligation, free two-week trial is available and subscriptions are $7.99/month or $75 annually.

° Ashlar-Vellum has launched Xenon CAD on the Mac App Store, bringing professional 3D solid modeling, surface design, and precision drafting to macOS with over 150 tools, broad file format support, and flexible weekly-to-annual subscriptions.

° In honor of Rare Disease Day (February 28), phaware global associations has launched Heart Works – phaware, a new mobile research and resource app designed to connect, educate, and empower people living with pulmonary hypertension (PH) around the world. You can download it in the App Store or on Google Play.

° Reasy, a new safety check-in app short for “rest easy,” has launched on the App Store . Designed for people who live alone, travel solo or value independence, it “offers a low-stress way to reassure friends and family without constant monitoring or pressure.”

