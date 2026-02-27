Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the official retail launch of its collaboration with Kojima Productions – the independent studio founded by legendary game creator Hideo Kojima. The ROG x Kojima Productions collection is a limited-edition lineup of gaming peripherals including the ROG Delta II-KJP headset, ROG Keris II Origin-KJP mouse, and ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse pad.

° Razer has debuted a $130 16-inch laptop sleeve that has an integrated wireless charging feature for smartphones and other small devices like earbuds. It includes two MagSafe-compatible wireless charging zones, so it can charge an iPhone and AirPods at the same time.

° Sandmarc has launched a new Tetraprism 72mm Lens for iPhone that adds 3x optical magnification on top of the iPhone 17 Pro’s built-in tetraprism telephoto camera. The 72mm lens costs $299, while the 48mm model is priced at $249.

° Adesso, a leading innovator in computer peripherals and mobile accessories, today announced the availability of two desktop keyboards with integrated smart card readers, the Adesso AKB-140SB and the Adesso EasyTouch 130SB, designed to help organizations deploy secure, convenient authentication at scale without the cost or complexity of external card readers.

The new keyboards are aimed at environments that require secure access to systems and data, including government, healthcare, education, financial services and enterprise workplaces. By integrating smart card authentication directly into the keyboard, Adesso says its latest models help streamline logins, reduce hardware clutter and simplify large-scale deployments in security-conscious organizations.

° MAGEASY has launched its Odyssey and Skin series AirPods cases for the new AirPods Pro 3. They’re available at MAGEASY.US, Amazon and TikTok Shop.

