The Connectivity Standards Alliance (Alliance) — of which Apple is a member — has announced the release of the Aliro 1.0 specification, a new communication protocol and credential standard.

While the convenience of unlocking a smart home lock often captures public attention, Aliro is built for broader impact, aiming to streamline interoperability across varied access control use cases, including corporate offices, universities, hospitality venues, and single and multi-family residential homes, according to Tobin Richardson, president and CEO, Connectivity Standards Alliance.

He adds that a key differentiator for Aliro is the confirmed commitment from the world’s leading mobile wallet ecosystems. By aligning with Apple, Google, and Samsung, it offers a standardized digital credential experience leveraging the smartphones and wearables people use every day.

The Aliro 1.0 specification establishes a framework utilizing asymmetric cryptography to ensure secured and trusted interactions between user devices and readers, while respecting user privacy, Richardson said. This standardized protocol is designed for broad application across the entire access control ecosystem, providing a reliable experience in corporate offices, universities, hospitality venues, single and multi-family homes, and even areas without network coverage, such as underground parking garages and elevators.

To meet diverse installation requirements, the specification supports a variety of transport technologies, including Near Field Communication (NFC) for tap-to-access, Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) for user-initiated long-range communication, and Bluetooth LE plus Ultra-Wideband (UWB) for a seamless, secured hands-free authentication method. To ensure global reliability, Aliro includes a certification program and supporting test suites managed through Authorized Test Labs.

