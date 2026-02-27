Apple will buy more than 100 million chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Arizona this year, upping its consumption from 2025 as the electronics maker grows its U.S. footprint, reports AZCentral.

The company announced its plans to increase its purchases from TSMC Arizona on Feb. 24, at the same time it announced it would double the size of its Houston manufacturing facility, producing the Mac mini desktop computer in the United States for the first time, the article adds.

TSMC benefits from funding it got form the CHIPS Act signed in 2022 (which, ironically, President Trump now opposes). The legislation provides $10 billion to invest in regional technology hubs across the country and a 25% investment tax credit for expenses for manufacturing of semiconductors and related equipment. It also authorizes roughly $100 billion in spending over five years on scientific research, including more than $80 billion for the National Science Foundation.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related