Apple is asking that the lawsuit against its AI delays and response to an Epic injunction be dismissed because both are unsubstantiated, according to Reuters.

The tech giant is facing several lawsuits over the delay of a “more personalized” version of Siri. One is being led by South Korea’s National Pension Service, and claims that Apple’s recent actions have cost billions in stock market losses. And Apple is being targeted by two counts of defrauding shareholders. The first claim is that Apple is overpromising Siri capabilities.

However, Apple denies knowingly overstating Siri AI capabilities, according to Reuters. In a Wednesday filing in the San Jose, California, federal court, the tech giant said there was no proof it knew when discussing AI at a June 2024 conference that it would take longer than expected to incorporate two advanced AI features into Siri, potentially hurting iPhone 16 sales. The company delayed some Siri upgrades the following March.

Apple wants the never-ending lawsuit by Epic Games dismissed. Last October the tech giant asked the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to overturn an April 2021 injunction, Bloomberg reported.

Barring that, the tech giant wants a new judge assigned to the case OR the 2021 injunction to be dismissed entirely. From Apple’s request: The injunction breaches well-established guardrails on the civil contempt power, and its sweeping new restrictions on Apple violate several independent limits, including the Constitution itself.

[…]

This Court should reverse the district court’s contempt order and denial of Apple’s Rule 60(b)(5) motion. In the alternative, the court should vacate the new injunction and reassign this case to a different district judge for any further proceedings necessitated by this Court’s decision.

Apple argues that the Epic Games injunction redux goes far beyond the original order and attacks conduct that’s not illegal under California law. In April US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sided with Fortnite developer Epic Games over its allegation that Apple failed to comply with an order she issued in 2021 after finding the company engaged in anticompetitive conduct in violation of California law.

Apple also said it provided no assurance that its procedures designed to comply with a 2021 injunction, in a case brought by Epic Games, to let app users pay developers directly rather than have the company charge the developers hefty commissions would be foolproof, according to Reuters.

