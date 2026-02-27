Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch won “Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)” for “Number One on the Call Sheet” at the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature. You can find a complete list of winners here.

Here is how the “Number One on the Call Sheet” documentary series is described: With unprecedented access and candid interviews, “Number One on the Call Sheet” takes us on an intimate journey with some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary leading Black men and women as they shine a light on the joys and challenges of being a Black actor, share breakthrough moments, discuss blueprints for success and honor legends, while recognizing the next generation’s enormous potential.

