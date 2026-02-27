Global wearable device shipments climbed past 200 million units in 2025, growing 6% year on year according to Omdia. China-based Xiaomi has reclaimed the top spot for the first time since 2020, capturing a 18% market share to become the world’s largest wearable vendor by annual shipments. Apple followed closely in second place with 17%, while Huawei secured third with 16%.

“Apple retains a strong premium position, leveraging 5G connectivity and advanced health features, including hypertension monitoring, to sustain high loyalty among its high-value users,” said Omdia Research Manager Cynthia Chen.

According to the research group Xiaomi has 18% of the global wearables market and Apple has 17% (compared to 18% in 2024).

China-based Huawei has 16%, Samsung has 9%, and Garmin has 5%. All other brands lumped together have 36%.

The “wearables” category includes smartwatches, fitness bands, smart rings, AR/VR headsets, and smart clothing.

