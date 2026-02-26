Apple has announced that the iPhone and iPad are the first and only consumer devices in compliance with the information assurance requirements of NATO nations.

This enables iPhone and iPad to be used with classified information up to the NATO restricted level without requiring special software or settings.

Apple designs security into all of its products from the start, ensuring the most sophisticated protections are built in across hardware, software, and Apple silicon, said Ivan Krstić, Apple’s vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture. These same protections are now recognized as meeting stringent government and international security requirements, even for restricted data, he added.

The iPhone and iPad previously received approval to handle classified German government data on devices using native iOS and iPadOS security measures, following an extensive evaluation by the Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, or BSI). Now, iPhone and iPad running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 are certified for such use in all NATO nations.

Krstić said the approval marks a defining moment for Apple’s mobile platforms, as iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 are now listed on the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue in recognition of their built-in security capabilities.

