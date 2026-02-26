Apple and Netflix are teaming up for select Formula 1 programming, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Programming Eddie Cue said in a conference call with reporters.

The Hollywood Reporter says the deal will include Netflix simulcasting the F1 Canadian Grand Prix May 22-24 (it will also be on Apple TV, of course), and with Apple TV getting streaming rights to season eight of Drive to Survive alongside Netflix. “Drive to Survive” will land on Apple TV at midnight tonight, the same day it debuts on Netflix.

“Netflix, I think, has played a pivotal role in growing F1 since the launch of Drive to Survive, and we’re thrilled to make F1 content more broadly available to new and existing u.s. fans on both Netflix and Apple TV,” Cue said.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related