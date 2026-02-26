“Rental Family” director Hikari is set to direct Apple Original Films’ holiday movie Foster the Snowman from Emmy winner Peter Huyck (“The Studio”) and Jono Matt, reports Deadline.

Here’s how the film is describe: A couple without kids take an accelerated journey through every parenting milestone when they’re forced to adopt an adorable snowman whose whole magical life will play out in just 72 hours.

The movie is produced by Kevin Walsh’s The Walsh Company via his overall deal with Apple Studios, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan. Huyck, Matt and Liz Lippman will serve as EPs. Foster the Snowman marks the second collaboration for Apple and Huyck following the Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winning comedy series The Studio, on which Huyck serves as writer and EP.

