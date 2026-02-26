Addigy, which specializes in Apple device management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams, has announced “strong results” for 2025.

“The company raised the bar for Apple device security and hassle-free management at scale with new MDM solutions and enterprise integrations, while continuing to outperform the industry in customer satisfaction,” said CEO Jason Tober. “This led channel players to continue choosing Addigy and enabled the company to make strong inroads with corporate IT organizations.”

He added that Addigy’s commitment to customer success is reflected in its category-leading performance metrics. In 2025, the company maintained a 97% CSAT rating, significantly outpacing the industry average by 20%.

What’s more, Addigy’s NPS reached 65%, effectively doubling the industry benchmark of 32%. These figures underscore a level of user trust and platform reliability that has become the catalyst for organizations migrating away from legacy MDM providers, Tober said.

