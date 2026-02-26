MacStadium, a provider of cloud solutions purpose-built for Apple, has announced a strategic partnership with Jigsaw24, an Apple solutions provider supporting organizations across the UK and Europe.

The partnership will help teams deploy and manage Apple infrastructure at scale by expanding access to MacStadium’s macOS cloud solutions, including Orka, its platform for Mac operations (MacOps), according to MacStadium CEO Ken Tacelli.Through this partnership, MacStadium and Jigsaw24 will deliver solutions designed to improve operational efficiency while supporting key use cases, including development and DevOps pipelines for software teams, macOS desktops for distributed workforces, and AI workflows powered by Apple silicon, he adds.

MacStadium’s Orka enables the automation and orchestration of macOS environments on demand, helping teams scale Apple development and IT operations while reducing the complexity of managing physical Mac hardware anywhere – whether cloud-hosted, on-prem, or hybrid. With Orka, businesses can provision macOS environments dynamically to support build pipelines, automated testing, remote access, AI processing, and other modern Mac workflows, according to David Dudman, managing director of Jigsaw24.

